SOPHIA — Joan McDaniel Welch, 83, of Sophia, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Thomasville Medical Center.
Born Oct. 17, 1938, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Marion McDaniel and the late Lillie Embler McDaniel. Joan was a retired hosiery mill supervisor.
She is survived by her daughter, Joy Collins, of Summerfield; brothers, Charles McDaniel and Bobby McDaniel, both of High Point; sister, Jo Ann Jackson, of King; grandchildren, Brandon Arnold and wife Rachel, and Jennifer Collins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Warren Welch; son-in-law, Mike Collins; brothers, Sonny McDaniel, Douglas McDaniel and Lloyd McDaniel Jr.; sisters, Marie Newsom, Helen Willis and Ernestine Fausnet.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, with Mr. Andy Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
