HIGH POINT — Joan Evans England went to be with her Lord peacefully at home on
April 19, 2023.
Joan was born to Lloyd and Florence Evans on Sept. 7, 1948 in Verdenville - Logan County, West Virginia. She was a hairdresser for several years. Joan married Tom England on Sept. 11, 1970 and had a beautiful daughter, Christy.
Joan was preceded in death by one brother, Neil Gordon Evans; and is survived by two sisters, Alma Evans of Logan, West Virginia and Joyce Dillow of Randleman, along with several nephews and nieces all of whom she loved dearly.
Joan loved her church family at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown, North Carolina. While bereaved dearly by her family, they know she is rejoicing in Heaven with her Heavenly Father.
The funeral service for Joan will be on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service on Eastchester Drive in High Point. Reverend Jim Summey will officiate. The family will receive guests from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please share your condolences on Joan’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting with arrangements.
