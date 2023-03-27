LEXINGTON — Mrs. Joan Beck, 76, resident of Lexington, died March 25, 2023 in Winston-Salem. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
