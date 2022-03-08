HIGH POINT — Jiraiya Shadow Lynch, 1, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Updated: March 8, 2022 @ 8:25 pm
