ARCHDALE — Jimmy Ray Williams, 81, of Archdale, NC, entered his Eternal Rest on May 29, 2022, at the Hospice Home of High Point, NC.
Born May 3, 1941, in Shelby, NC, he was a son of Paul L. Williams and Annie Bell Hollifield Williams. Jimmy was the Vice President of Carolyn Fabrics and a valued member of the Fabric Industry who often traveled nationwide. He served his country with the United States Marine Corps in Korea. He was a loving husband and a deeply devoted father and grandfather. His favorite pastimes were golf, spending time with family and friends and preparing wonderful meals.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Franklin Williams, his daughter and his step-children who he loved dearly Sandra (Brad) Malpass, Gregory (Tammy) Lewis, Carrie (Paul) Capra, Cheryl (Jerry) Adams, Debra Ingold and Evonne (Rod) Keller, a brother Jerry (Carolyn) Williams, his grandchildren and step-grandchildren Chad (Alix) Malpass, Dylan Malpass, Miles Miller, Anthony John, Christopher John, Ramsey Abour, Hannah Lewis, Gabrielle Lewis, Tricia Rogers, Laura Adams, Samantha Hedgecock, Peter Ingold, Mitch Coltrane and Ryan Smith as well as 2 great-grandchildren and 21 step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Sonya Williams Miller, step-daughter Angela Diane Smith and his sisters Jean Wood, Joyce Ritchie and Judy Snelling.
There will be a Celebration of Life service officiated by Pastor Darryl Love at Crossover Community Church, located at 711 Knightdale Ave in High Point, NC at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 2. Burial will be at sea.
The family would like to thank his doctors, nurses and especially the loving and exceptional care of Hospice Home of High Point and would like to have monetary donations sent in Jimmy’s honor to Hospice Home of High Point at 1803 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
