THOMASVILLE — Mr. Jimmie Wilson Clodfelter (Pap), 85, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
He was born on October 25, 1937, in Davidson County, NC to Wilson Wood Clodfelter and Edna Mae Grubb Clodfelter. He was a retired truck driver with Teamsters Local Union #391.
He was a member of the Thomasville Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rites, and NC Shriners. He loved fixing old cars, going to car shows, NASCAR, and country music. He was known for telling everyone he met to “Have a happy day.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Johnnie Clodfelter.
On November 22, 1956, he married Betty Carol Boyd, who survives of Thomasville. Also surviving are his two daughters, Joy Gilley (David) and Jill Hege (Timmy); brother, Frankie Clodfelter (Jan); grandchildren, Jeremy Gilley (Amanda), Jacob Gilley, and Victoria “Vickey” Hunt (Troy); great-grandchildren, Paisley, Ambrose, Mackenzie, and Samuel.
A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Bob Ferguson officiating. Mr. Clodfelter will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home and he will lie in state at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from noon to 6 p.m. for members of the community to pay their respects. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1803 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262.
