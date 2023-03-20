THOMASVILLE — Mr. Jimmie Wilson Clodfelter (Pap), 85, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

He was born on October 25, 1937, in Davidson County, NC to Wilson Wood Clodfelter and Edna Mae Grubb Clodfelter. He was a retired truck driver with Teamsters Local Union #391.

