CLEMMONS — Jimmie Lene Daniels Page, 85, of Clemmons, passed away Thursday,
Oct. 13, 2022, at her home.
Graveside services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
