TRINITY — Jim St. Clair, 84 of Trinity, North Carolina and formerly of Giles County, Virginia departed this life Jan. 29, 2023 in the care of Hinkle Hospice House. Born in West Virginia on May 11, 1938 he was a son of the late Mary St. Clair Masters.
Mr. St Clair was a commercial insulator who was full of life, enjoying visiting and sitting with his family. He was known as a big jokester. When he was younger, he loved spending his time fishing. He also loved giving nicknames.
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his step-dad, Marion Masters; brother, Joe St. Clair; and brothers-in-law, Allen (Dean) McGuire, Robert (Bro) McGuire, Roy Martin, and Bill Short.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ann McGuire St. Clair; sons, Glyn (L.Roy) Barnett (Audra), and James (Jimmy) St. Clair (Dawn); daughter, Leanna (Chuck) Barnett Davis (Bobby); grandchildren, Melissa (The Budz) Barnett Lucas (Christy), Robert Taylor (Tag) Davis (Jessica), and Franklin Eugene (Bruiser) Barker; great-grandchildren, Faith Barker, Caleb Barker, Julian Barker, Abigail Barker, and Emmalynn Barker; sisters, Barbara (Sissy) Cardwell (Bill), Sheila Kessinger (David), Greta Short, Lucy St. Clair, and Rita Neary (Jerry); and sisters-in-law, Ellen (Meer) Martin, Carole Poteet (Don), and Geneva (Manervy) McGuire; numerous nieces and nephews; and super special neighbors, Forest and Diane Kinsey, and Skip Price.
There will be a funeral service conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Gary Poff and Eddie Kendall officiating. Family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel. A guestbook is available to send condolences by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com.
The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to serve the St. Clair family.
