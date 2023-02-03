HPTNWS- 2-4-23 ST. CLAIR, JIM.jpg

TRINITY — Jim St. Clair, 84 of Trinity, North Carolina and formerly of Giles County, Virginia departed this life Jan. 29, 2023 in the care of Hinkle Hospice House. Born in West Virginia on May 11, 1938 he was a son of the late Mary St. Clair Masters.

Mr. St Clair was a commercial insulator who was full of life, enjoying visiting and sitting with his family. He was known as a big jokester. When he was younger, he loved spending his time fishing. He also loved giving nicknames.

Trending Videos