HIGH POINT — Rev. Jim Sheets, 90 of High Point, passed away on March 14, 2023 at Westchester Manor.
Rev. Sheets was born on Dec. 6, 1932 in Lawndale, California to the late John Grove and Anna Mary Brandt Sheets. Rev. Sheets studied at Pilgrim College, El Monte, California, George Fox College, Newberg, Oregon, Phieffer College, Mishenheimer, North Carolina and Southern Pilgrim College, Kernersville, North Carolina. He served pastorates in El Monte, CA, Aurora, OR, High Point (NC) First Wesleyan Church, Troy (NC) First Wesleyan, Christ Wesleyan, Greensboro, Browers Wesleyan, Asheboro, Port Huron, Michigan-First Wesleyan Church. He and his wife Aletha, then traveled extensively for 8 years in sacred concerts, camp meetings and revivals. He returned to pastoral appointments at Calvary Wesleyan Church, Greensboro and Covington Memorial Wesleyan Church in Reidsville, NC.
