HIGH POINT – James Ronald “Jim” Fraser, age 74, husband of Teena Thigpen Fraser, passed on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, he was a son of the late James Harvey Fraser and Gertrude Cooter Fraser. Mr. Fraser was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, was a member of Green Street Baptist Church, and was the owner of Fraser Plumbing.
In addition to his wife of 53 years, Mr. Fraser is survived by a son, Jonathan Fraser; three brothers; and a sister.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the HOP Shop Thrift Store, 1020 Eastchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
