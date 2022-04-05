HIGH POINT — Jim Carmichael died in the early hours of Sunday, April 3, 2022, after a resolute three-month battle with brain cancer.
Born James Joseph Carmichael on Sept. 23, 1952, to Elaine and Odell Carmichael of High Point. Jim acquired the moniker “Cool” in the halcyon days of 1960s junior high and high school. Days when kids could walk to The Dog House for lunch from Ferndale Junior High and High Point Central High School. Days when boys ended up marrying their high school sweethearts. Days when childhood friends were forever.
In fact, Jim fell in love with a cheerleader from Thomasville, Debbie Whichard. The two were just 15. They married on July 30, 1971, at age 18 and just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last summer. They were blessed with a daughter, Crissy who amazed, and even sometimes upstaged, her father, especially when she got two hole-in-ones before he even had his first.
A graduate of North Carolina State University with a B.S. in Political Science, Jim began a successful and well respected sales career with a variety of cutting-edge technology companies. As a senior technical salesperson, Jim was known for his strong work ethic, his spot-on presentations, and his ability to take over a meeting with his Southern charm. While he was immensely successful at his career, his colleagues use one word to describe him, and that is “family.” For he loved his co-workers as if they were, indeed, family. And treated them with the same degree of loyalty and respect.
Moreover, Jim was a man of God. He loved the Lord and was a member of First United Methodist Church for 36 years, where he often taught Sunday School. He was a member of the Allred Sunday School Class from its inception. The class, you see, was created for Jim and two other men whose wives taught children’s Sunday School, and the men needed a place to meet. Upon retirement Jim also volunteered in the church’s reception area.
An avid golfer dating back to his school days, Jim was proud to have won both the High Point Country Club Men’s Championship at Willow Creek Country Club in 2007 and the Senior Club Championship in 2013.
Jim made a difference wherever he served, coaching Midget League Basketball at the YMCA for 12 years and providing golf outings for disabled veterans through Operation North States Foursomes For Heroes program.
Jim and Debbie enjoyed their many travels, but he felt called to the water. Water skiing, boating, and fishing soothed his soul, and his fried flounder and deviled eggs nourished his family and friends. He even taught his beloved dogs Millie and Sadie to water ski and ride the waves on a raft at the beach.
Jim is survived by his wife, Deborah (Debbie) Whichard Carmichael of High Point; daughter Meredith Cristen (Crissy) Carmichael of Raleigh; brother Greg Carmichael and his wife Jean of High Point; and a host of nieces and nephews and their families; and grand dog Sailor, whom he adored.
There will be a celebration of Jim’s life at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of High Point with the Rev. Willis Green and the Rev. Debra Swing officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Epworth Room.
Memorials may be directed to Operation North State Foursomes For Heroes, 151 Windemere Ct., Winston-Salem, NC, 27127, First United Methodist Church of High Point, Contemporary Worship Service, 512 N Main St., High Point, NC 27260, or American Children’s Home, PO Box 1288, Lexington, NC 27263-1288.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.