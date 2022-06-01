CLEMMONS — James “Jim” Michael Brady was a caring husband, father, grandfather and brother. He left this world on May 27, 2022 at age 80.
Jim loved working on projects around the house and yard, spending time with family, cracking jokes, relaxing in his recliner, diligently following the stock market, watching Carolina Panthers football and Fox News especially Tucker Carlson. He also loved Chick- Fil- A Strawberry milkshakes and a good steak and potato dinner.
Jim was born to Daniel and Dagny Brady on Oct. 28, 1941 in Moscow, Idaho. He attended the University of Missouri and Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand. He lived in New Zealand for several years as a young adult before moving back to the United States and settling in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia. Jim worked in the financial and banking field for many years first in the Atlanta area and then relocating to Charlotte, North Carolina. He retired and moved to Clemmons, North Carolina.
Jim is preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Tyler and stepson Tad Perryman. He is survived by his loving wife Penny, daughter Angela (Tim) Ursprung, stepsons Blaine (Marie) Newton and Brin (Julianna) Perryman, sisters Ann Self, Lynn (Otis) Hess, Jean (Denny) Shepherd and sister in law Kelly (Hank) Collins, grandchildren Matthew, Jessica and Caroline Ursprung, Emily and Karina Tyler and step grandchildren Brennan, Zoe and Hayden Perryman, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service may be planned at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.