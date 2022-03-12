HIGH POINT — Jill Carol Dickinson Kovach passed away on Jan. 27, 2022, at Moses Cone hospital in Greensboro.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Louis Kovach of High Point; her sons Peter Kovach of Charlotte, and Sol Kovach and his wife Dena of Colfax; her brother Rip Dickinson and his wife Lynn of Douglasville, Ga.; grandchildren Will Kovach, Luke Kovach and Branson Rives of Colfax, and Cooper and Charlie Kovach of Charlotte; and many other extended family members. She is predeceased by her sister Judith E. Dickinson of Knoxville, Tenn.
Jill was born June 26, 1946, in Johnson City, Tenn., to Lawrence R. and Phyllis B. Dickinson. After high school she attended Maryville College and then the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she graduated in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in German. She was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority at UT.
Following the birth of her two sons, she focused on raising her family. Her caring and loving nature ultimately guided her into a career in nursing. In 1986 she graduated first in her class in nursing school at Davidson County Community College. From there, she worked as a nurse at High Point Regional Hospital until her retirement.
A memorial service with family and close friends will be held in the coming weeks in High Point. For more information on the memorial service, please send a message to JKovachMemorial@gmail.com.
