HIGH POINT — Mrs. Jessie Dean Russell Kemp, 94, resident of High Point, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1927 in Yadkinville, NC, a daughter to Charilaus and Bessie Howell Russell. Her grandfather, Dr. S.L. Russell, delivered her at the Russell home place, and it remained dear to her heart through her many years. Jessie attended Guilford College in Greensboro before later transferring to High Point College (now High Point University). There she met her future husband, Clarence Edward Kemp. During their courtship, they both worked for the High Point Enterprise and eventually married on Dec. 4, 1949. Throughout the years, Jessie was supportive of her husband as he became a local businessman and served in both the N.C. House of Representatives and N.C. Senate. She was steadfast in performing her civic duties and attended many events with him. Jessie was an active member of the Hum and Hoe Garden Club in High Point. She was a birthright Quaker and long-time member of Pilot View Friends Meeting in Yadkinville and Deep River Friends Meeting in High Point. Her husband, Ed Kemp, and her son, Alan Dean Kemp, both preceded her in death.
Surviving is her son, Jon Edward Kemp and wife Denna of Kernersville; two granddaughters, Leah Bandoni and husband Tristan of Richmond, VA and Julie Kemp of Atlanta, GA. and two brothers, Roger Russell of Yadkinville, NC and Richard Russell and wife Betty of Jackson, SC. She also had several nieces and nephews who were very special to her. Only six weeks ago, she was promoted to “great grandmother,” after the birth of Milo Lucas Bandoni. Many stories will be told to him about his great grandmother.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Deep River Friends Meeting in High Point with Pastor Scott Wagoner officiating. The interment will follow in the Meeting cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the meeting. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Deep River Friends Meeting at 5300 W. Wendover Ave. High Point, NC, 27265. Special thanks is extended to her devoted caregivers: longtime assistant and dear friend, Cindy Beaty, her buddy and “other son” as she would say, Dean Winchester, and also Vickie Wilson, who joined her caregiving team in January. Thank you also to her longtime neighbors, Steve and Joyce Davis, for always watching out for her.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
