HIGH POINT — Mr. Jessie “Floyd” Moore, 87, resident of High Point, died May 18, 2023 at Piedmont Crossing in Thomasville. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 22, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Woman dies in mobile home fire
- Thomasville names new police chief
- Region features Memorial Day events
- Egger celebrates 2nd class of apprentice graduates
- Arts Council to host series of focus groups
- Family, lawyers demand Jamestown woman extradited
- Zoning OK’d for Eastchester project
- Palladium South project advances
Most Popular
Articles
- Palladium South project advances
- Zoning OK’d for Eastchester project
- Visit High Point announces staff changes
- Wheatmore soccer powers past Forbush in 2nd round
- Lawyer contends juror in Capitol riot trial biased
- County manager presents budget proposal
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: HPCA, Wesleyan, Westchester set to host state finals
- Bobby Lee Byerly
- Ann Campbell Fulton
- Emotional video makes woman a star
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.