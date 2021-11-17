HIGH POINT – Jessica Marie Mundy Lawrence, 42, passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. She was born on Nov. 3, 1978 in St. Louis, MO to Michael and Reta Mundy.
Jessica was a loving mother and enjoyed her career as a lab technician. She never met a stranger.
Jessica is survived by her parents; sons, Jaden and James Hardy; daughter, Isabel Shealey; brothers, Samuel Mundy, Matthew Ostler and Damien Ostler; and her extended family of Stepfather, David Ostler; step sister, Avis Murphy; and step brothers, Charles and Erik Ostler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jessica’s name to Caring Services of High Point, 102 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
A Prayer Service for Jessica will take place on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Sechrest-Davis of High Point.
Online condolences for the family may be made at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com
