GREENSBORO — Jesse Matthew Pitonzo, 26 years old, passed out of this life unexpectedly on Feb. 15, 2023 as the victim of a senseless violent crime. Jesse was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 28, 1996 and moved with his family to Oregon, New Mexico and finally North Carolina where he has lived since 2012. Jesse was a beautiful, loving child and adult. He had a witty sense of humor and was always self-deprecating. Jesse was a selfless and caring individual with a servant spirit always willing to help anyone in need.

His passion from childhood was drawing and art. He would often spend many hours at his desk sketching and drawing and his talent grew substantially over his brief life. He also had a love of music, playing the trombone and sousaphone while attending Northwest Guilford High School where he graduated in 2015. Later, he also took up electric guitar which he enjoyed playing with his close friends. Jesse loved a diverse array of music from disco to heavy metal and was always willing to discuss any genre. He was also an avid gamer and was looking forward to playing the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy together with his brother and friends.

