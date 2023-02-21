GREENSBORO — Jesse Matthew Pitonzo, 26 years old, passed out of this life unexpectedly on Feb. 15, 2023 as the victim of a senseless violent crime. Jesse was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 28, 1996 and moved with his family to Oregon, New Mexico and finally North Carolina where he has lived since 2012. Jesse was a beautiful, loving child and adult. He had a witty sense of humor and was always self-deprecating. Jesse was a selfless and caring individual with a servant spirit always willing to help anyone in need.
His passion from childhood was drawing and art. He would often spend many hours at his desk sketching and drawing and his talent grew substantially over his brief life. He also had a love of music, playing the trombone and sousaphone while attending Northwest Guilford High School where he graduated in 2015. Later, he also took up electric guitar which he enjoyed playing with his close friends. Jesse loved a diverse array of music from disco to heavy metal and was always willing to discuss any genre. He was also an avid gamer and was looking forward to playing the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy together with his brother and friends.
After graduation he was initially unsure what he wanted to do as an adult but his parents knew early on it would be a creative pursuit. He attended Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) attaining an Associate of Science transfer degree with courses towards a Welding Certificate in May of 2018. He went on to attend High Point University achieving a Bachelor of Arts degree in Design Studies: Graphic Design Concentration in Dec. of 2020. Graduating in the middle of the pandemic made it difficult to get a job in his field and it was then he began working at a local Asian restaurant as a server. He moved into the kitchen when someone departed and fell in love with cooking. As many do, Jesse shifted his focus and began classes towards a Certificate in Culinary Arts at GTCC in fall of 2022. He would have completed this credential in May. He attained a position on the culinary staff at the Greensboro Country Club in Oct. of 2022 that he enjoyed greatly. His dream for the future was to attain enough experience to open his own restaurant.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving parents Beth and David Pitonzo, brother Michael Pitonzo and grandfather James Thormodsgard of Oak Ridge, North Carolina. He also has many loving relatives, mentors, co-workers and friends who will always remember the impact he had on their lives. He was a light in the world that we can no longer see but will never be extinguished in our hearts. His family hopes he will continue to inspire everyone to be a better version of themselves as he did in his life.
A viewing will be held on Friday Feb. 24 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. and a Memorial Service on Saturday Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to direct gifts to the Jesse Pitonzo Scholarship Fund. Gifts may be sent to the GTCC Foundation, PO Box 309, Jamestown, NC, 27282 or GTCC.edu/foundation.
