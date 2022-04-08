ASHEBORO — Jesse Lee Wilson Jr., 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1930 in Guilford County, a son of the late Jesse Lee Wilson Sr. and Helen Bowman Wilson. A resident of this area all his life, he owned and operated Jesse Wilson Heating & Air for 50 years. He was a longtime member of Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting; where he was a member of the Christian Fellowship class, served on the House and Grounds committee, the Building committee and had helped build the fellowship hall and the parsonage. Jesse enjoyed building homes and helping his friends and neighbors. Being useful and a service to others was always a priority throughout his life. His true love and passion was his Lord and his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, friend and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were two sons, Tony Wilson and Jerry Wilson; his brother, C.J. Wilson and a sister, Annie Reavis.
He is survived by his wife of 69 plus years; Pat Whitlow Wilson; his children, Kathy Barker and her husband, Carl, Kenneth Wilson and his wife, Tammy, Penny Averitt and her husband, Darrell, Crystal Barnhill and her husband, Scott; his sisters, Becky Kanoy and Ruth Garner; 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews..
A service to celebrate Jesse’s life will be held on Monday, April 11, at 11 a.m. from the graveside at Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting Cemetery with Pastor Brian Donley officiating. His family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery and later at the residence.
Memorials in Jesse’s memory may be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.
Online condolences may be made on Jesse’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
