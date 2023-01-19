HIGH POINT — On January 9, 2023 God dispatched his angels to 2103 Wesley Drive, High Point, NC, to the bedside of Jesse James Grace, 71.
He was born on March 6, 1951, to the late Joe Junior Grace and Helen Grace in Bennettsville, SC and moved to High Point, NC as a young man. He attended and graduated from William Penn High School. Jesse enlisted in the Army in 1971. He was a trooper in every sense of the word. He worked for Ver Ellen Home Collections for many years. He later joined the Army Reserves where he met his wife Sheila, and they have been inseparable ever since.
Jesse loved to wear hats, watch cowboy movies, and more than anything he loved to collect “Junk”.
Left to cherish memories that can’t be bound by these pages are his wife, Sheila Grace; his six children, Marcus McEachin (JéWana) of Asheville, NC, Jermaine Bar (Rita) of High Point, NC, Shaquanna Kirkland (Darryl) of Winston-Salem NC, Tracy McCauley (Lynessa) of Memphis, TN, Carla Grace, Christopher Grace, both of High Point, NC; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his 11 siblings; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 903 E. Kearns Avenue. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
