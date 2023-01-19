HPTNWS- 1-20-23 GRACE, JESSE.jpg

HIGH POINT — On January 9, 2023 God dispatched his angels to 2103 Wesley Drive, High Point, NC, to the bedside of Jesse James Grace, 71.

He was born on March 6, 1951, to the late Joe Junior Grace and Helen Grace in Bennettsville, SC and moved to High Point, NC as a young man. He attended and graduated from William Penn High School. Jesse enlisted in the Army in 1971. He was a trooper in every sense of the word. He worked for Ver Ellen Home Collections for many years. He later joined the Army Reserves where he met his wife Sheila, and they have been inseparable ever since.

