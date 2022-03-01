TRINITY — Jesse Henry Harrelson Jr., 76, passed away on Feb. 26, 2022.
He was born on July 25, 1945, in Fairmont, NC, a son of the late Jesse H. Harrelson Sr., and Easley Rogers Harrelson. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were two sisters, Janice Garris, of Lakeview, SC, and Geraline Harrelson, of Fairmont.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy J. Harrelson, of the home; two sons, Charles A. Alexander and Robert F. Shrewsbury, of Trinity; two sisters, Gertrude Odom, of Lumberton, and Gene Harrelson, of Fairmont; two brothers, James Earl Harrelson and his wife, Sylvia, of Archdale, Terry W. Harrelson, of Fairmont; a granddaughter, Tara Shrewsbury; and two great-grandchildren, Braydon Shrewsbury and Brilee Jones.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 3, at 2 p.m. at Landmark Baptist Church, with Pastor Amos Mashburn and Pastor Henry King officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m. at the church.
Online condolences may be made on Jesse’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
