ARCHDALE — Jerry Waldon Lee, age 67, husband of Babette Kathleen Lyons Lee, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Born in Loris, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Major Cornelius Lee and Lilly Holmes Lee. Mr. Lee was a U.S. Army Veteran and was the owner of Jerry Lee’s Towing. He enjoyed carp fishing.
In addition to his wife of 50 years, Mr. Lee is survived by his daughter, Coleda Kathleen Lee; two
grandchildren, James Travis Porter and Hailey Kathleen Lee; two great grandchildren, Eli Porter and Danny Porter; and four sisters, Sybil Lee Watts, Gail D. Lee, Kathy Jean Thompson, and Diane Lee. He was predeceased by his son, Jerry Waldon Lee, II; and two brothers, David Major Lee and Danny Ray Lee.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
