Jerry_Lee B&W.jpg

ARCHDALE — Jerry Waldon Lee, age 67, husband of Babette Kathleen Lyons Lee, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Born in Loris, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Major Cornelius Lee and Lilly Holmes Lee. Mr. Lee was a U.S. Army Veteran and was the owner of Jerry Lee’s Towing. He enjoyed carp fishing.

Trending Videos