THOMASVILLE — Jerry Streetman was born in Thomasville NC on Feb. 11, 1938, the eldest of four children to Eldridge and Gladys Saunders Streetman.

He graduated from Thomasville High School after excelling in sports and being voted the most athletic of his 1956 senior class. Enlisting in the Air Force he was stationed in England as a Military Police Officer where he met and married Patricia Bush who preceded him in death in 1987. Continuing with his law enforcement career he was stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and after his enlistment was up, he and Patricia moved to High Point where Jerry joined the High Point Police Department. Jerry served honorably and proudly, retiring as a major in 1990. He was the first security director for Oak Hollow Mall and volunteered in many organizations including Crimestoppers of High Point, Rotary Club of the Triad, and the Guilford County Youth Council.