THOMASVILLE — Jerry Streetman was born in Thomasville NC on Feb. 11, 1938, the eldest of four children to Eldridge and Gladys Saunders Streetman.
He graduated from Thomasville High School after excelling in sports and being voted the most athletic of his 1956 senior class. Enlisting in the Air Force he was stationed in England as a Military Police Officer where he met and married Patricia Bush who preceded him in death in 1987. Continuing with his law enforcement career he was stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and after his enlistment was up, he and Patricia moved to High Point where Jerry joined the High Point Police Department. Jerry served honorably and proudly, retiring as a major in 1990. He was the first security director for Oak Hollow Mall and volunteered in many organizations including Crimestoppers of High Point, Rotary Club of the Triad, and the Guilford County Youth Council.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Douglas Streetman and his adopted brother, Stewart Hartley.
He is survived by his sister, Sandra Griffith of High Point, brother, Michael (Toby) Streetman of Marietta, Georgia, and brother-in-law Alan (Ann) Bush of Coventry, England. Also left to celebrate his life is his devoted daughter, Jeri Ashley (Logan) Duncan Britt, and a host of nieces and nephews, including two loving nieces, Amy (Sean) Daves of High Point, and Abigail (Steve) Rae of Coventry, England. Jerry leaves behind his extended family, the High Point Police Department retirees, who have the family’s eternal gratitude for their thoughts, prayers, visits, and support during Jerry’s illness.
Celebration of Life services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Police Chaplain Brian Donley officiating.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Crimestoppers of High Point. In keeping with Jerry’s wishes, Ashley will take his remains to England to be reunited with Patricia.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
