Feb. 11, 1970-
April 29, 2022
WINSTON-SALEM —
Jerry Ray Proctor, age 52, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. His loving wife of 17 years, Sandy, and his beloved son, Nicholas, will continue to treasure wonderful memories and keep Jerry in their hearts forever. He also leaves behind his loyal lap dog, Beau. Jerry was born on Feb. 11, 1970, in High Point, NC. He was a graduate of Ledford Senior High School (1988) and earned his B.S. from North Carolina State University in 1992. He worked at Varco Pruden (VP) Buildings for 27 years as a Mechanical Engineer. Jerry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carlis (Jake) and Annie Mae Proctor; maternal grandparents Steven and Katherine Peter.
He is survived by his parents, Carlis (Buck) and Jean Proctor; sister Harrilyn Grimsley (Brad); nieces Haley Clodfelter (Barrett), Ariel Bowers (Cody), and Bailey Grimsley; sister-in-law Ronda Saunders (Ronnie), and nephew Ryan Saunders.
Jerry cherished cheering for the Wolfpack, watching his son Nicholas play baseball, bird hunting, golf, smoking meat, laughing with friends, camping and live music, especially his favorite band, American Aquarium. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family will welcome guests to visit J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (10301 North NC Hwy. 109, Winston-Salem, NC) on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank or the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Online condolences may be sent to the Proctor family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
