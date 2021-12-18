WINSTON-SALEM — Jerry Wayne Orr, 75, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
