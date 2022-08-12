WINSTON-SALEM — Jerry Looper Hester, 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 5, 2022 following a brief illness.
A Celebration of Jerry’s life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Sechrest-Davis Chapel, High Point, NC. Presiding will be Dr. Rick Speas and Dr. Robert Steele. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the funeral home an hour prior to the service.
