COLFAX — Jerry Edgar Lewis, age 89, husband of Rev. Deanna Lewis, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Born in Kansas City, Missouri, he was a son of the late Alfred Jeremiah Lewis and Ruth Harriet Higbee Lewis. Mr. Lewis graduated from high school in Beattie, Kansas, was a U.S. Army Veteran, was retired from Duke Power Company following 30 years of service, and was a member of Congregational United Church of Christ in Greensboro. While living in Centralia, Kansas, he volunteered with an ambulance crew, was the unofficial handyman at the library, and delivered Meals On Wheels.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Lewis is survived by five brothers and sisters, Carolyn Jones, Alfred Nicholas “Nick” Lewis, Martha Susan Lewis, James Steven Lewis, and Phillip Eugene Lewis; and many loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Myra Harmon Lewis; and five siblings, Ruth Ann Lewis, David Ronald Lewis, William Roger Lewis, John Warren Lewis, and Byron Leslie Lewis.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 p.m. — 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org/donate.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.