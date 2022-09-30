High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.