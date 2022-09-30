HPTNWS- 10-1-22 LEWIS, JERRY.jpg

COLFAX — Jerry Edgar Lewis, age 89, husband of Rev. Deanna Lewis, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, he was a son of the late Alfred Jeremiah Lewis and Ruth Harriet Higbee Lewis. Mr. Lewis graduated from high school in Beattie, Kansas, was a U.S. Army Veteran, was retired from Duke Power Company following 30 years of service, and was a member of Congregational United Church of Christ in Greensboro. While living in Centralia, Kansas, he volunteered with an ambulance crew, was the unofficial handyman at the library, and delivered Meals On Wheels.

