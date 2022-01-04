TRINITY — Mr. Jerry Lee Frazier, age 82, of Trinity, a loving husband, father and grandfather, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Hospice of High Point.
Mr. Frazier was born on July 12, 1939 in Randolph County, a son to the late Shuford Frazier and the late June Holbrook Frazier, and had been a resident of this area most of his life. He spent his career in management in the plumbing supply business and retired from Guilford Plumbing Supply. He very much enjoyed going to races, watching baseball, fishing, spending time with family and going to the beach. He was a long time member of Prospect United Methodist Church, where he served the Lord and his church in many capacities over the years as his health permitted. He also volunteered with Contact Crisis Ministry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Glenda Ree Laster Frazier whom he married on March 13, 1959, and his sister Peggy Frazier Auman.
Surviving are his daughter, Teresa Hill Hopkins and her husband Walt of Winston-Salem, his son Reverend Marty Frazier and his wife Mary of Archdale; six grandchildren Ryan Hill, Dustin Hill, Clintin Hill, Matthew Frazier, Christina Frazier Chapman and husband Seth, Kathleen Frazier and one-great grandson, Koby Hill. Also surviving are his sister Betty Frazier Bundy, his aunt Louise Summers, and many other Frazier and Laster family members.
Funeral services will be held Saturday Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church with Reverend Marty Frazier and Reverend Carter Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a time for viewing from 1 -1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church, 5553 Prospect Street, Trinity, NC 27360 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences may be made on Jerry’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
