THOMASVILLE – Jerry Dean Kearns, 87, of Thomasville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington.
Jerry (also called Dean) was born July 16, 1934, to the late Ernest and Mary Kearns, in Davidson County. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Lula, in 1957 and shared 54 years of marriage. After 20 years of working in the upholstery business, he took his multiple creative talents and started his own business, Winston Concepts LLC, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2019. Jerry formerly was an active member of Hillside Park Baptist Church.
He was warm and happy, with a great sense of humor. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed playing golf, watching NASCAR, and eating out - particularly at diners. He loved people and they loved him. Above all, he loved his family and to all of us he was “Papaw.”
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Bowers Kearns; four siblings, Garry Kearns, Martha Kearns, Larry Kearns and Barry Kearns. Surviving are his three daughters, Kim Covington and husband Phillip, of Archdale, Susan Skaggs and husband John, of Summerfield, and Tracey Kearns, of Thomasville; three granddaughters, Megan Johnson and husband Zane, Caitlin Akerman and husband Randy, Carly Ysidron and husband Dominic; a great-grandson, Mark Akerman; three brothers, Terry Kearns, Joe Kearns and wife Sandy, and Joel Kearns; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. at J.C. Green and Son’s funeral home chapel, with Rev. Brian Eades officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville. The family will greet friends prior from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the veterans organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be given at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
