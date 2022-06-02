HIGH POINT — Jerry Ashburn, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 following several years of declining health.
Jerry was born in Forsyth County, March 15, 1953, a son of the late Nelson and Luray Adkins Ashburn. He worked in pipeline construction his entire career. Jerry was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Geraldine Woodmassey, Michael Ashburn and Shelia Proffit.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Norma Ashburn; two sons, Jamie Ashburn and his wife Angela and Bryan Ashburn and his wife Daune; three grandchildren, Austin, Averi and Urijah Ashburn; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the Floral Garden Park Mausoleum by Rev. David Younger II. The family will receive friends at the mausoleum Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be directed to Brenner Children’s Hospital.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Ashburn family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.