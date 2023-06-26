ARCHDALE — Jerry Ann Grubb Gurley, 86, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 22, 1937, in Guilford County and was the daughter of the late James Farris and Jessie Jones Grubb. She was a member of Archdale First Baptist Church and was a devoted and faithful homemaker, wife, and mother who created a welcoming environment for her family. Jerry enjoyed supporting and serving alongside her, Donald, in church ministry. She loved watching her two sons play baseball from little league throughout college at High Point University. She loved the outdoors, especially gardening and bird watching and also enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Don” Leon Gurley, whom she married on Dec. 23, 1954.
Jerry is survived by two sons, Dirk Gurley (Patricia) of Archdale and Kurt Gurley (Denise) of Burlington; five grandchildren, Erica Wilfong (Chad), Krystle Nichols (Zach), Ashton Evans (Marshall), Kurtlyn Gurley and Kamden Gurley; six great-grandchildren , Kade, Lilly, Henry, Beckett, Adalyn and Collins
Funeral service celebrating Jerry’s life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with her sons, Dirk and Kurt Gurley, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in High Point.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the residence and from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1901 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Gurley family.
