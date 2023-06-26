HPTNWS- 6-27-23 GURLEY, JERRY.jpg

ARCHDALE — Jerry Ann Grubb Gurley, 86, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at her residence.

She was born Feb. 22, 1937, in Guilford County and was the daughter of the late James Farris and Jessie Jones Grubb. She was a member of Archdale First Baptist Church and was a devoted and faithful homemaker, wife, and mother who created a welcoming environment for her family. Jerry enjoyed supporting and serving alongside her, Donald, in church ministry. She loved watching her two sons play baseball from little league throughout college at High Point University. She loved the outdoors, especially gardening and bird watching and also enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband.