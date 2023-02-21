WALLBURG — Jerry A. Chambers, 79, died Feb. 11, 2023, at his home in Wallburg, under the loving care of his family and Hospice of the Piedmont. Jerry was born Dec. 10, 1943, to the late William U. Chambers and Evelyn Burkhouse Chambers.
Surviving are his wife, Chrystine L. Chambers; two sons, John Chambers (Misty) and Raymond “Mike” Chambers (Tana Manring); one daughter, Donna Chambers Walker; two grandsons, Nickelos and Alex; two great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Bushawn; and niece Jackie Self.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Chambers.
Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of the Highways Catholic Church and a lifetime DAV member of the Disabled American Veterans. He was a 1962 graduate of High Point Senior High School. He attended Mars Hill College before joining the US Air Force, serving from 1963 to 1974. Jerry was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in Laos and Thailand. He was awarded Air Force Commendation Metal for Meritorious Service during this tour. He also served overseas in the Philippines and Turkey. Jerry was a volunteer bookkeeper/accountant at Our Lady of the Highways for 21 years.
A Celebration of Life was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Our Lady of the Highways Catholic Church in Thomasville. The family received friends at 10 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Our Lady of the Highways, 943 Ball Park Rd, Thomasville, NC 27360; or to your favorite charity.
The family is in the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville. Online condolences may be shared at SechrestDavisThomasville.com – select obituaries.
