WALLBURG — Jerry A. Chambers, 79, died Feb. 11, 2023, at his home in Wallburg, under the loving care of his family and Hospice of the Piedmont. Jerry was born Dec. 10, 1943, to the late William U. Chambers and Evelyn Burkhouse Chambers.

Surviving are his wife, Chrystine L. Chambers; two sons, John Chambers (Misty) and Raymond “Mike” Chambers (Tana Manring); one daughter, Donna Chambers Walker; two grandsons, Nickelos and Alex; two great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Bushawn; and niece Jackie Self.

Trending Videos