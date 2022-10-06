HIGH POINT — On Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, Jerri Deanne Johnson departed this earthly life at the age of 62 at her residence. “Dee” as she was called was born in Newark, NJ on April 23,1960, to the late Allene Curtis Johnson Turner and Conway Johnson.
She attended Guilford County Schools. Mom loved cooking, looking at wrestling, playing dominos and spades, being a true player of the game and always talking junk.
In addition to her parents, Denne was also preceded in death by: sisters, Gloria Smith, Kathy Ray, Cynthia Clinton and Beverly Johnson; grandparents, Elizabeth and Steve Curtis and Inez and Boysie Johnson; one niece, Ericka Johnson and great niece, A’Deja Johnson; one nephew, Brady Watts III and brothers-in-law, Willie Ray and Kenny Clinton.
She leaves to cherish her fond memories to her daughters, Lachiesha (Clay) Wilson of High Point and LaDonna (Richard) Lucas of High Point, Courtney Gray of SC and two sons, Kelvin (Tanya) Short of High Point and Brentez Gray of Maryland; granddaughters Tanazia Johnson, Infinity Perry and Tyasia Wilson and Kalyria Short, Kayla Short and Kayonia Short; three grandsons, Deontre Johnson, Douglas Short and I’Sean Macer; two great grandsons, Jace Murph and Daylan Johnson; sister, Margaret (James) Rogers and one brother, Anthony (Rose) Johnson all of High Point.; very special friend, Neal Jackson III; a host of nieces and nephews; two special nieces, Tawanna Johnson and Shavonna Ray; a host of very close friends.
Mommie you are truly gonna be missed by your family and friends especially your GIRLS!
