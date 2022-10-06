HPTNWS- 10-7-22 JOHNSON, JERRI.jpg

HIGH POINT — On Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, Jerri Deanne Johnson departed this earthly life at the age of 62 at her residence. “Dee” as she was called was born in Newark, NJ on April 23,1960, to the late Allene Curtis Johnson Turner and Conway Johnson.

She attended Guilford County Schools. Mom loved cooking, looking at wrestling, playing dominos and spades, being a true player of the game and always talking junk.

