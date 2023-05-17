HIGH POINT — Jerome Constantine Thompson, 92, of High Point, North Carolina, passed away, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Hospice Home at High Point.
He was born, June 11, 1930, in High Point, North Carolina, to the late Tom and Anastasia (Pappas) Thompson, Greek exiled immigrants from Urgup, Turkey. He was educated in the local public schools.
He graduated with scholastic honors in 1952 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Phi Beta Kappa. Immediately after graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He graduated from officer’s candidate school in Newport, Rhode Island where he received his commission. He was assigned to a large naval communication facility in Yokosoka, Japan where he eventually became the officer in charge. After completing his assignment there, he was assigned to the USS Severn A061, an oil tanker operating in the Atlantic and Mediterranean areas. He served as an operations officer and navigator until he completed his military service. He was employed by Esso Standard Oil as manager of propane operations in the Triad area. Subsequently, he was employed in the motor carrier industry culminating in the purchase of R.D. Fowler Motor Lines with a partner. Fowler Operations served the Mid-Atlantic Seaboard. Upon retirement in 1985, he became a real estate investor.
Jerry was active in the High Point community for many years. He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees. He received the Archangel Michael Award for a lifetime of dedication to the St. George parish. He belonged to the Oakview chapter of the Lion’s Club of High Point where he had served as President.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Anna Thompson; brother-in-law, Nicolaos Rapanos; and sister-in-law, Barbara Baziotis.
He is survived by his wife of his wife of 53 years, Kathleen (Baziotis) Thompson; sister, Elaine Thompson Rapanos of Midland, Michigan; brother-in-law, John Baziotis; nieces and nephews, Jason Rapanos, Christine Rapanos-Mighion, Moira Christensen, Kathleen Burghoffer, and Elizabeth Baziotis.
Trisagion followed by funeral service will begin at St. George Greek Orthodox Church of High Point on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. A burial will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point.
Memorials may be given to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 808 N. Hamilton Street, High Point, NC, 27262 and/or Hospice of the Piedmont (hospiceofthepiedmont.org).
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Piedmont for the loving care that Jerry received.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
