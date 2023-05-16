HPTNWS- 5-17-23 THOMPSON, JEROME.jpg

HIGH POINT — Jerome Constantine Thompson, 92, of High Point, North Carolina, passed away, on Monday, May 13, 2023, at the Hospice Home at High Point.

He was born, June 11, 1930, in High Point, North Carolina, to the late Tom and Anastasia (Pappas) Thompson, Greek exiled immigrants from Urgup, Turkey. He was educated in the local public schools.

Trending Videos