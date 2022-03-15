HIGH POINT — Jerome Andrew McColley passed away, at 73 years of age, at 4 a.m. on March 9 2022 at High Point Regional Hospital. He was loved by his 4 children, estranged wife, and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Per his request, there will be no memorial services at this time.
