THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Jeraldine “Jerri” Draughn Edwards, 84, a former resident of Ball Park Road, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Westchester Manor in High Point.
She was born on March 22, 1938 in Surry County to the late Grace Geneva Hardy and Simon Peter Draughn. She was an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Thomasville where she served as a past president of the United Methodist Women, a Sunday School Teacher, Finance Chair, and Financial Secretary. On July 31, 1964 she married Harold Mock “Lum” Edwards, who preceded her in death on June 4, 2014. In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by her son, Randall Scott Edwards, and sister-in-law, Sarah Draughn.
Surviving is her stepdaughter, Jane Rhodes and husband Tom of Florida; granddaughter, Jessica McGinnis; three brothers, Kenneth Draughn and wife Brenda of Thomasville, Roger Draughn of Thomasville, and Russell Draughn and wife Betty of Trinity; brother-in-law, Billy Mitchell Edwards and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church in Thomasville. The family will greet friends Sunday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry Street, Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
