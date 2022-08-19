THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Jeraldine “Jerri” Draughn Edwards, 84, a former resident of Ball Park Road, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Westchester Manor in High Point.

She was born on March 22, 1938 in Surry County to the late Grace Geneva Hardy and Simon Peter Draughn. She was an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Thomasville where she served as a past president of the United Methodist Women, a Sunday School Teacher, Finance Chair, and Financial Secretary. On July 31, 1964 she married Harold Mock “Lum” Edwards, who preceded her in death on June 4, 2014. In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by her son, Randall Scott Edwards, and sister-in-law, Sarah Draughn.

