COLFAX — Jeptha Lee Goodson Jr., 91, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at River Landing.
He was born in Houston, Texas, graduated from Rice University and had a long career in chemical engineering with Union Carbide.
He is survived by his wife, Nan; sons, John and Howard; and several grandchildren. Lee was a loving father, husband and son. He was an avid golfer and traveled widely with Nan. His honesty and kindness were appreciated in all of his walks of life.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
