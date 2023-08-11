HIGH POINT — Jennifer Leigh Patterson, 59, of High Point, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023, at her home.
Born Nov. 16, 1963, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Leon H. Patterson and the late Linda Morrison Patterson. Jennifer retired from Thomas Built Busses after 33 years of service and was a loyal High Point Rockers fan.
She is survived by her sister, Stephanie Patterson; niece, Leecia Williams; nephew, Jason Williams; great-nephews, Kaleb Oxendine, and Zachary Oxendine; aunt, Mary Scott, and uncle, Mike Swaim.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon P. Williams.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Welch Memorial United Methodist with Pastor Tonia Reaves officiating. Inurnment will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
