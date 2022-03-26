HIGH POINT — Jennifer LaMonte was granted her angel wings on March 22, 2022 at her home in High Point, NC at the age of 52.
Jennifer’s life would seem short to many, but those that knew her, loved her gentle ways, and her passion for teaching and her family.
Jennifer was born to MaryAnn and John LaMonte on April 29, 1969 in Waterford, Michigan. She was a graduate of Mott High School in Waterford, Michigan. Jennifer continued her education at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education.
Jennifer was a teacher at Southwest Elementary School for 25 years before retiring in June of 2019. She was loved by all her students and coworkers during her tenure. She helped with activities at her school and later joined the Booster Club at Southwest High School where her son Joseph attended. After retiring, Jennifer continued to tutor for a variety of students and worked for Show Pros at High Point University.
Jennifer is survived by her mother, MaryAnn LaMonte; her father, John LaMonte; her brother, Daniel LaMonte; her sister, Laura LaMonte-Harris (Don); her two sons, Joseph St. Louis (Treasure) and Jarrett St. Louis; and her nieces, Mikaela and Chelsea.
Jennifer is predeceased by her sister, Julia LaMonte.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
