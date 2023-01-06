HIGH POINT — Mrs. Jennie Lynn Counts, 79, a resident of High Point, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at her home. She was born on Dec. 1, 1943 in Greensboro to the late Inez Morgan Beal and Joe Beal. Jennie was a longtime employee of the Baptist Children’s Homes in Thomasville. She truly dedicated herself to the mission and services the Baptist Children’s Homes provide. She enjoyed teaching bible studies and giving inspirational and motivational speeches to various groups. She was a friend to all. Jennie was also a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, James Counts. Surviving is her husband of 55 years, Howard Counts of the home and one son, David Counts of Baltimore, MD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.