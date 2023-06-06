THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Jennie Bost Brumley, 72, of Thomasville, passed away June 5, 2023 at her home. Jennie was born in Kannapolis, NC to the late Oscar Daniel Bost Sr. and Alma Juanita Wood Bost. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for many years at Community General Hospital, Piedmont Crossing and part time at the Thomasville YMCA for 17 years. On Jan. 1, 1972, she married Wayne Brumley and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage together. Jennie attended Mt. Pleasant Church in Thomasville. She enjoyed cleaning and loving on her grandkids. Jennie enjoyed traveling during her retirement years with her husband and also shopping trips with her girlfriends. She also loved oldie’s beach music and shagging.
In addition to her parents, Jennie is preceded in death by a sister Melanie Wells.
