HIGH POINT — Jeffrey Paul Surrett, 60, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at High Point Medical Center. No services are planned. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
