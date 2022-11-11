THOMASVILLE — Mr. Jeffrey Ray Fletcher Jr., 21, of Thomasville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at his residence. Jeffrey was born Feb. 27, 2001 in Davidson County to Jeffrey Ray Fletcher Sr. and Avis Watts Fletcher of the home. Jeffrey was a 2020 graduate of Valley Regional Career Academy and Davidson-Davie Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Information Technology & Digital Media Production. He was a full-time student at High Point University working towards his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and had plans to apply to Wake Forest University for his Master’s in Accountancy. Jeffrey was a force to be reckoned with when he made up his mind to accomplish something. He was an independent thinking, quick witted young man with a sense of humor that surpassed most in the room. Jeffrey was a bright light to his family and will shine as a beacon for all of eternity, especially for his younger brothers.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John and Hazel Watts.
