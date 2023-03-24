THOMASVILLE — Jeffrey “Jeff” Ray Perdue, 58 of Thomasville passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Jeff was born March 29, 1964 in Guilford County to the late Sherman Ray Perdue and Fannie Nahoum Perdue. He served his country in the United States Navy. Jeff worked for 35 years in the Paint Industry, and was employed by Axalta. Jeff lived life to the fullest. He was a people person with a heart of gold. He never met a stranger and received great joy paying visits to those he loved. He especially loved cooking and enjoying a meal with family and friends. Jeff was presented with a life-saving award from rescuing a child from a burning home as he traveled to work one morning. He always put others first in his life.
Jeff was a faithful husband, brother, uncle and friend; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Surviving is his loving wife of 26 years, Renee Flowers Perdue of the home; one sister, Sharon Holder and husband Jerry; niece, Sara Hughes and husband Eric; great-niece, Jayda Hughes.
A funeral service will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chuck Garner officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday prior to the service from 9:30 a.m.- 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be sent to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
