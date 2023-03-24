THOMASVILLE — Jeffrey “Jeff” Ray Perdue, 58 of Thomasville passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Jeff was born March 29, 1964 in Guilford County to the late Sherman Ray Perdue and Fannie Nahoum Perdue. He served his country in the United States Navy. Jeff worked for 35 years in the Paint Industry, and was employed by Axalta. Jeff lived life to the fullest. He was a people person with a heart of gold. He never met a stranger and received great joy paying visits to those he loved. He especially loved cooking and enjoying a meal with family and friends. Jeff was presented with a life-saving award from rescuing a child from a burning home as he traveled to work one morning. He always put others first in his life.

Trending Videos