Mr. Jeffrey “Jeff” Lynn Johnson, 63 of Thomasville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.
Jeffrey was born October 22, 1958 in Davidson County to the late Robert “Bobby” Johnson and Peggy Kinney Johnson. Jeff was of the Baptist faith and was saved at the age of 8. He worked for Cafey Distributing for 37 years and was a dedicated employee. One of Jeffs loves was riding his motorcycle with his friends, so many to mention by name, but you know whom you are; always remember he will be there chasing the sunsets with you when you ride. Jeff had such a love for life and traveling with friends and family. He was a great man and husband. He will be sadly missed every day. Always remember and cherish his memory.
Surviving is his loving wife of 34 years, Judy Justice Johnson of the home; one step-son, Brandon Murphy and fiancé Amy Bray; grandson, Caleb Murphy; Amy’s children, Conner and Grace Bray; his sister, Lisa Farmer and husband Rick; numerous brother and sister-in-law’s; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He also leaves behind his 4-legged fur baby “Lulu”. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lenora Combs for all her help, love, and dedication during this difficult time.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at New Life Baptist Church in High Point with Rev. Michael Mabe officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be sent to, Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
