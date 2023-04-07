LEXINGTON — Jeffery Thomas “Tommy” Smoot, 61, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Hinkle Hospice House.
Born June 17, 1961, in Davidson County, he was a son of the late John Roy Smoot and the late Elizabeth Louise Craig Smoot. Tommy worked in construction all his life and he enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his brothers, Steve Smoot and wife Dee of Thomasville, Paul Smoot of Lexington, and David Smoot and wife Yolanda of Thomasville; sister, Ann Smoot of Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Smoot, Leonard Smoot, and Bill Smoot.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
