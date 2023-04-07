HPTNWS- 4-8-23 SMOOT, JEFFERY.jpg

LEXINGTON — Jeffery Thomas “Tommy” Smoot, 61, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Hinkle Hospice House.

Born June 17, 1961, in Davidson County, he was a son of the late John Roy Smoot and the late Elizabeth Louise Craig Smoot. Tommy worked in construction all his life and he enjoyed fishing.

Trending Videos