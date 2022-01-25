THOMASVILLE — Jeffery Sherrill McClure, 56, a resident of Woodlawn Street, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born March 16, 1965, in Davidson County, NC, the son of the late Homer and Shirley Jean Long McClure. He was a painting contractor for many years and enjoyed handcrafting knives. Jeff loved painting with watercolors and most of all he loved his dog, Blue. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jackie McClure; a brother-in-law, Glenn Fountain; and his fiancée, Joyce Meadows.
Surviving are two sisters, Nola Fountain, of Lexington, and Penny McClure and her fiancé, Kenneth Price, of Thomasville; step-daughter, Laura Meadows, of Greensboro; step-son, William Meadows, of Thomasville; one niece, Megan Hargis, of Thomasville; three nephews, Michael Hargis and husband Daniel, of Lexington, NC, Brandon Hargis, of Lexington, and Travis Hargis, of Lexington; and step-grandson, Trey Brown, of Greensboro.
There will be a gathering of friends on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at jcgreenandsons.com.
