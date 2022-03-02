HIGH POINT – Mr. Jeffery Earl Smith, 56, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Oct. 2, 1965 in Tennessee to Robert and Delores Smith. For work, Jeff was employed with Tenn-Tex Plastics for over 16 years. He and his wife, Karen own JustUs Productions, a Premier Tabletop Gaming Event company. They have planned gaming conventions together for the last 24 years. Jeff was a very active member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Robert. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Karen Dickson Smith; two sons, Nevin Alexander Smith and Braeden Gregory Smith; his mother, Dee Smith; sister, Lorinda “Lori” Cabe (husband, Mike); and nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Chris (wife, Courtney), and Brody.
A memorial service for Jeff will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor David Rorie officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeff’s name to the Capital Improvements Fund at Bunker Hill UMC at 1510 Bunker Hill Sandy Ridge Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Hospice of Davidson County at 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.