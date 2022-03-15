HIGH POINT — Jeannene Swaim Hedgecock, 80, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
A lifelong resident of Davidson County, she was born on Oct. 25, 1941, to the late Clyde Virgil and Evie McGhee Swaim.
Following her graduation from Ledford High School in 1959, Jeannene spent most of her professional life in the banking industry, retiring from High Point Bank & Trust in 2007. Unable to sit still after retirement, she worked as a merchandiser for American Greetings until Fall 2018.
Jeannene grew up attending Spring Hill United Methodist Church. And following her marriage to Bruce “Toby” Hedgecock on May 28, 1966, she joined Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Surviving are her daughters, Dr. Dara Hedgecock of High Point, Ashley Boyles and husband Travis of Virginia; sister, Judy (Charlie) Sides; three sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 19, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church in High Point. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Children’s Home Society of NC, Greensboro.
