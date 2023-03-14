THOMASVILLE — Jeanette Flippin Hughes, 86, passed away on March 09, 2023 in Thomasville, NC. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Carolina Memorial Baptist Church, 422 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, NC with a funeral service following at 12:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Traid Cremation & Funeral Service, 2110 Servomation Road, Greensboro, NC 27407 is serving the Hughes family.

