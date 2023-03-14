THOMASVILLE — Jeanette Flippin Hughes, 86, passed away on March 09, 2023 in Thomasville, NC. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Carolina Memorial Baptist Church, 422 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, NC with a funeral service following at 12:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Traid Cremation & Funeral Service, 2110 Servomation Road, Greensboro, NC 27407 is serving the Hughes family.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Storm take aim at perfect season
- Cavs defeat sloppy Hornets again
- Gauff, Fritz advance to quarterfinals at Indian Wells
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Thomasville baseball beats Salisbury
- Community honors chief as Kattner steps away
- On the Scene
- Mets' Quintana out until at least July with rib injury
- Biden on gun control: 'Do something, do something big'
Most Popular
Articles
- Actor bows out of HPU commencement
- Bridal show moves to High Point
- Vision for Coltrane house takes shape
- Man sentenced in brutal attack on child
- HPU ROUNDUP: Reports: Austin, House enter transfer portal
- Presbyterian Home site owner discusses plans
- Red Raiders outlast Bison at Truist Point
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Paulino’s slam keys Ledford walk-off win
- Michael Brown Jr.
- Kevin James Gallimore Jr.
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.